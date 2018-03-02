‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ OVA Gets First Teaser

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been one of the longest running manga series in the industry, and a large part of its success is thanks to Araki’s ability to reinvent and twist his world without losing the spark of the original series.

This means the series is full of strange characters that have become fan-favorites over the years, even leading to an OVA focused all on the Diamond is Unbreakable side-character Kishibe Rohan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Mutsukabezaka is currently slated to debut this summer on July 19, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is also getting a second volume of the spin-off manga May 16. There is no word on what one-shots this OVA will adapt, as of this writing, but fans can expect to get more details as July approaches.

To hold fans over until this new release, the spin-off has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming OVA, and the results are just as twisted and bloody for an OVA focused on one of JoJo’s most mysterious characters, Rohan, would be. It’s also notably slightly different than his look in the anime series, but still fits along the same character design as to not throw off interested fans.

If you are not familiar with the spin-off manga, then you have a bit to read up on. The series stars Kishibe Rohan as the eccentric fellow narrates his own one-shot adventures. So far, ten chapters of the spin-off have been released with creator Hirohiko Araki overseeing the one-shots. The venture began in 2013 after Kishibe debuted in Diamond Is Unbreakable, so fans have gotten to learn a lot more about the Stand-loving mangaka.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.