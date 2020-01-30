JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creates Ziggy Stardust Crusader With David Bowie Crossover

Besides the Stands and crazy fashion styles of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, one of the things that the series is most known for is it’s easter eggs when it comes to music and the musicians that have given the world some of the greatest tunes in history. From Metallica to Aerosmith to Notorious BIG, the Hirohiko Araki created franchise hasn’t been afraid to reference some of the movers and shakers in the medium of music. Now, one fan has decided to take things a step further by creating a brand new Stardust Crusader in the season’s namesake, David Bowie!

The third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure followed Jotaro Kujo and acted as the landing point for the concept of Stands in general, leaving the concept of the ripple to the way side. Though the villain from the first season, Dio Brando, had returned to trouble the Joestar bloodline once again, he too was given a Stand and the journey to eliminate the eternal vampire had begun.

Instagram Artist AllysonMaciel took the antagonist of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and merged Kira with the prolific artist David Bowie in an amazing piece of fan art the truly captures both characters:

Yoshikage Kira was one of the most terrifying villains in JoJo history, not because of his aspirations as he didn’t want to rule the world like Dio Brando, but rather in his evil actions. Simply wanting a “quiet life”, Kira would also systematically kill women in the sleepy town of Morioh, using his Stand Killer Queen to completely destroy their bodies from the inside out. When looking at Kira, it’s clear that his influence from David Bowie can’t be denied, that is until he switches body later in the season.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.