New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Statue Perfects Jonathan's Himbo Pose

Phantom Blood was the first arc to kick off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, introducing fans to the Joestars via the first star of the series, Jonathan Joestar. While Jonathan didn't have a Stand to call his own, he was able to leverage a vampire killing power known as the Ripple, which came in handy in his fight against Dio Brando. Now, the franchise from creator Hirohiko Araki has created the perfect statue to show off the Joestar who started off the series with one of his signature poses.

Recently, Phantom Blood made a resurgence thanks in part to the storyline receiving a live-action stage play in Japan. While the live stream has come and gone for this performance, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans had the chance to witness the battle between Dio and Jonathan in a way that they never had before. While we mentioned earlier that Jonathan never received a Stand of his own, JoJo fans know that we might have seen what his Stand would have been like thanks to Stardust Crusaders. In that arc, Dio Brando returns thanks to taking over Jonathan's dead body, meaning that "The World" might have originally been Jonathan's Stand or perhaps a fusion of the Stands between the two bitter enemies.

Strike A JoJo Pose

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure statue will arrive thanks to Good Smile. The statues themselves are set to arrive in early 2025, and will only run Joestar fans a little over $30 USD. While Jonathan might not be considered to be the best Joestar, his legacy as the anime character that started the franchise solidifies himself in anime history.

Presenting a new addition from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure"!



Shop: https://t.co/rHEH1YHlxl#JoJosBizarreAdventure #Goodsmile pic.twitter.com/qozioXzJPU — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) April 23, 2024

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if it will be returning to the small screen. Should the franchise continue to follow the source material, the next chapter would be the Steel Ball Run, which is considered by many anime fans to be one of the best entries of the series to date. The manga is currently exploring the world of The JOJOLands, meaning it is a good time to be a fan of the Joestars, even with the anime on hiatus.

How do you think Phantom Blood stacks up to the other entries of the series focusing on the Joestars?