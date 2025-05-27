After Over 20 Years, JoJo Fans Finally Got This Anticipated Release Today

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a big year in 2025 and most of that is thanks to the upcoming arrival of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppelini. As a part of this year’s “JOJO Day,” the anime franchise finally confirmed that the Steel Ball Run was finally set to receive its own anime adaptation. While the upcoming anime season has yet to receive an official release date, that isn’t stopping this storyline from releasing other major news. The original manga is receiving a brand new edition thanks to Viz Media and you can pick it up starting today if you want to experience Gyro and Johnny’s story before the story hits the small screen.

The new volume one release of the Steel Ball Run introduces fans to Johnny Joestar, a new protagonist who exists in a new reality thanks to the events of the Stone Ocean finale. In an attempt to regain the use of his legs, Johnny joins a cross-country race that is fit to bursting with Stand battles and wild moments that are tailor-made for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You can pick up the latest volume, either physically or digitally, by clicking here and Viz Media is only starting to re-release the Steel Ball Run chapters from creator Hirohiko Araki.

What is The Steel Ball Run?

Custom Image Using Art From David Production

Luckily, Viz Media released an official description of the Steel Ball Run that anime fans might want to know before diving into this cross-country horse race, “Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!”

David Production, the anime studio that has been working on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime for over a decade, is set to once again make a comeback for the upcoming Steel Ball Run anime adaptation. While the production house might be best known for working on the Joestars, Hirohiko Araki’s franchise is far from the only property it has worked on. In the past, David has been known for the likes of Undead Unluck, Fire Force, Cells At Work, Urusei Yatsura, and Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. The Steel Ball Run most likely won’t be arriving this year but when it does, it is sure to be one of the biggest anime arrivals of said season, as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure holds a special place in many fans’ hearts.

