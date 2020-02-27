JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Art Sees Characters As Their Stands

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has yet to get a confirmation for a sixth season, but that isn’t stopping fans from supplying new art work for the next installment, with one artist deciding to see what the main characters of this next arc would look like as their Stands. With the next season taking a look at the world inside of a maximum security prison, the Joestar family bloodline returns once again to battle a prison sentence as well as the diabolical machinations of Dio Brando from beyond the grave! With the franchise continuing to grow in popularity, fans wait with bated breath for its return to the world of anime!

Jolyne Cujoh is given a Stand of her own thanks in part to her father, Jotaro, who hides a piece of the Requiem Arrow in a broach that his daughter pierces herself with. The Stand Jolyne receives is dubbed Stone Free, having the ability to transform itself and its wielder into a series of strings that can travel across set distances. With Jolyne wielding the power of machine gun like blows using her Stand as her father did before her, the adventure of Stone Ocean presents some of the weirdest characters and Stands that the series has seen to date!

Reddit Artist Gerrymon96 shared their amazing interpretation that takes the main cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and places them into the shoes of their Stands that they use throughout the entirety of the sixth story arc, mostly residing within a maximum security prison:

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory on this one, the sixth season introduces audiences to Stands such as Stone Free, Weather Report, Foo Fighters, Marilyn Manson, and oh so many more. With these Stands having some of the most bizarre powers that the franchise has ever seen, it will certainly be amazing to see them brought to life in animation whenever the sixth season does debut.

The next step for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in the medium of anime is the spin-off OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which will follow an adventure of the titular character which appeared in the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable!

