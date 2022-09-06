JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Star Opens Up About Their Work as Foo Fighter

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has lived up to its bizarre reputation over the years, with Stone Ocean introducing some wild heroes and villains in the series by Hirohiko Araki. With Netflix releasing the latest episodes earlier this month, Jolyne and the gang return to attempt to escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison while also aiming to stop the nefarious Pucci and save Jotaro Kujo's life. In a world filled with strange beings, Foo Fighters is a category unto herself, with voice actor Mariya Ise going into further detail about the role.

To start her interview with Crunchyroll, Ise shared her love of the anime franchise and how she had gotten into the manga before her taking on the role of F.F.:

"Yes, I was actually a fan because I started I was watching the first season when it came out and I continued on watching the later seasons too. Even before that when I was in grade school, I had a relative who had all the manga volumes and I would go to them to read the volumes, but back then I would kind of get scared kind at the art and creative style of JoJo's, but I am well informed about what's happening in the series."

Following this, Mariya took the opportunity to explain how she handled this latest batch of episodes:

"We have the second season coming in October (Editor's Note: The Japanese broadcast begins in October, whereas the Netflix streaming of the next Stone Ocean episodes begins on September 1). So in that season, we'll be able to see the significance of FF as a character, as well as some interesting fights against Dragon's Dream, and a notable line that she has about how meeting Jolyne actually made her stronger. So for all of that, there was a lot of pressure by all the important things happening to her but at the same time, it was a very fulfilling experience."

While a third part of the series has yet to be confirmed, the blu-ray set for Stone Ocean confirmed that next March would see the arrival of the final episodes via the physical release, though Netflix has been tight-lipped as to what this means for Jolyne's final installments on the streaming service.

