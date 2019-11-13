JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares New Trailer for Next Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are currently waiting for the next full season of the series, but while there’s currently no telling when the series will be making its official full return there are still new anime projects from the franchise on the horizon. David Production will be adapting two more stories from Hirohiko Araki’s Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off one-shots, and Warner Bros. Japan shared a new trailer from the two new OVA specials adapting “Zange-shitsu” and “The Run.” If the full specials are just as wild as this trailer looks, then fans are in for a treat!

The new Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA specials will be screening across nine cities in Japan beginning on December 8th at Tokyo’s TFT Hall 1000 running until March 29th at Omiya’s Sonic City – Large Hall. The voice behind Rohan, Takahiro Sakurai, will appear in special talk show segments during each screening.

The official website for the OVA specials revealed they will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan on March 25th, and there will also be a new collector’s edition released with the other two previously launched specials from back in 2017-2018. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan focuses on a standout character from the fourth iteration of the main series, Diamond is Unbreakable.

Kishibe Rohan has long been understood as the avatar for series creator Araki, and the spin-off sees Rohan doing research for more of his stories as he comes across stranger people out in the field. The OVA specials have confirmed two cast additions as well with Hiroki Takahashi as a currently unnamed character in Zange-shitsu, and Koki Uchiyama as Yoma Hashimoto in The Run.

There is unfortunately no word on an English language release for these new OVA specials as of this writing, but ComicBook.com will update you with any news on the matter. Until then, at least the trailer holds a lot of promise for what seems to be an intense and wild adventure for the fan-favorite author.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.