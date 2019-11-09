JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Opens Heavens Door With Kishibe Rohan Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may have completed it’s fifth season, Golden Wind, but brand new adventures are on the way for the legendary anime franchise with the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. Following one of the supporting characters from the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the series will follow the eccentric manga artist as he sets out on brand new adventures with his Stand, Heaven’s Door. Now, in honor of the artistic Stand wielder, one fan has decided to perfectly recreate one of the covers from the manga series that first brought Kishibe Rohan’s solo adventures to life.

Instagram User Knitecoser shared this amazing recreation of the ninth volume cover for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that features the creator of Pink Dark Boy, one of the most successful manga released in the fictional universe that houses the Joestar bloodline:

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be debuting later this year, promising to feature the manga artist as he travels outside of the walls of the sleepy town of Morioh. One of the benefits of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is its anthology style story telling as each season/storyline can introduce brand new characters for fans of the franchise to follow, opening up the potential to focus spin off stories on any of the Stand wielders we’ve encountered during the series’ long past.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.