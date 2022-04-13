JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Brings Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Series to the U.S.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a wild spin-off for a series that is known for being truly bizarre in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the story of the mangaka that hit the scene via the tale of Josuke Higashikata and Crazy Diamond became popular enough to receive a live-action series of its own. While the anime adaptation of this spin-off arrived on Netflix and can still be watched on that streaming service, another platform has nabbed the first three episodes of the live-action adaptation, telling the story of Rohan in a brand new way.

One of the ways that the story of Kishibe Rohan differs from the main series that gave him his start is that rather than primarily focusing on Stand Users, the wielder of Heaven’s Door would normally battle horrific beings that are a result of supernatural shenanigans. Setting the stage as something of an anthology series that starred Rohan, the spin-off series would introduce new chapters over the years in its manga, with a new chapter recently being released earlier this year in the official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure magazine. Titled “Hot Summer Martha”, the recent release is perhaps one of the wildest in the spin-off journey of Kishibe Rohan to date.

Currently, the first three episodes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan’s live-action television series have arrived on the free streaming service, Retrocrush, which sells itself as a platform that houses several older anime franchises that might not be able to be viewed anywhere else.

Earlier this month, not only were the first three episodes of this live-action series added, but the documentary following creator Hideaki Anno hit Retrocrush as well, along with series such as Detective Conan, Daughter of Lupin, and Nahoko Uehashi’s Moribito to name a few. Some of the current biggest entries on the streaming service include Lupin The Third, GTO, Appleseed, Ronin Warriors, City Hunter, and Samurai Pizza Cats to name a few.

Currently, the creator of the Joestars, Hirohiko Araki, is working on new entries of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, while also working on the next part of the franchise in JoJo Lands.

Will you be checking out this live-action adaptation of this spooky spin-off? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of