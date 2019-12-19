JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Announce Kishibe Rohan Nendoroid

Though Japan’s run of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has come to an end, with the story of Giorno Giovanna and the Passion mafia wrapping up in a neat little package, fans won’t have to wait long to jump back into the world of Stands and Joestars with the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. Following the supporting character from Diamond Is Unbreakable, the special episodes will follow the mangaka and his Stand, Heaven’s Door, as they go on brand new adventures. Now, in preparation for the upcoming anime, a brand new Nendoroid is being produced in the image of Kishibe Rohan himself.

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the first look at the upcoming Nendoroid that not only gives us a brand new cute take on Rohan himself, but also includes a “stand for his Stand” Heaven’s Door along with one of his trademarked manga pages that he works on throughout the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#JoJosBizarreAdventure Diamond Is Unbreakable will be getting a nendoroid figurine for Kishibe Rohan, who will join Good Smile’s line of nendoroids for the series! He will come with facial expressions and his iconic manga panel!

Release Date: July 2020https://t.co/zMKbaN4xD4 pic.twitter.com/lvWhXxImsw — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) December 18, 2019

The Nendoroid itself will be released by Good Smile, releasing in June of next year and retailing for around $40 USD. Though this figure will arrive months following the arrival of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, we’ll be crossing our fingers that the sixth season, Stone Ocean, will have been announced by this time, re-igniting the fan base of the Joestar family bloodline.

Kishibe Rohan’s Stand, Heaven’s Door, grants him the unique ability to “read” the life of his target, as well as make some changes to their personality by “writing” in the pages that spring from their face. It’s a testament to the insanity of JoJo that such a Stand exists with its unique power set and we can’t wait to see his return in the upcoming OVA.

Will you be picking up this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Nendoroid? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.