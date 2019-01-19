Jon Bellion Confirms ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Cameo

If you’ve already seen the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, did you catch Jon Bellion’s cameo? The musician’s confirmed that he does in fact feature in the film.

More specifically, it would appear that Bellion voices a character called “Male Frieza Soldier B,” which… well, it’s not exactly a film-carrying credit. Even so, Bellion appears to be pretty hyped about the cameo, and he even shared his enthusiasm on Twitter. You can check his tweet out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check me in the new DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY movie that comes out in theatres today. Thank you @VoiceOfVegeta and @FUNimation for the opportunity………………. *tries remain calm and not puke on self* pic.twitter.com/dO4Z2On5B6 — Jon Bellion (@jonbellion) January 16, 2019

It’s the “tries to remain calm and not puke on self” that really sells his excitement here. Bellion, for those not familiar, is perhaps best known for the song “All Time Low”, which you can check out here.

Funimation, the company behind the English-dubbed version of the film, even shared what appears to be a glimpse of Bellion’s recording session for the film. You can check that out below:

Did you catch Bellion’s cameo? If not, will you be looking out for it the next — or first — time you see the film? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as follows in promotional material:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”