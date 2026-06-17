Attack on Titan Returns Before Major Studio MAPPA Event

Attack on Titan’s story has ended, with both the manga and the anime adaptation making no hints that Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment would be resurrected in the future. Despite Hajime Isayama sharing no hints that he would return to his beloved universe, the dark franchise is returning all the same. Later this week, Studio MAPPA is planning to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary by releasing new info on its biggest franchises, with Attack on Titan leading the charge. Though details regarding what the event will unveil remain a mystery, a new preview has arrived to celebrate the occasion.

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To celebrate MAPPA’s fifteenth anniversary, Attack on Titan has shared a new visual that once again revisits the moments following the death of Eren Jaeger and the end of the Rumbling. Despite the heinous actions that the Attack Titan performed in the anime’s grand finale, his former friends still mourned his loss and buried his body beneath a now legendary tree. The image itself sees Mikasa once again returning to visit Eren, as even though the Ackermann was responsible for Jaeger’s death, her heart was still with her long-time friend. The image was brought to life by many veterans of the anime, including the likes of Yuichiro Hayashi, Tomohiro Kishi, Iku Onishi, Yumena Ohama, and Yusuke Tannawa, to name a few. You can check out the celebratory poster below.

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Attack on Titan: Sequel Potential

Wit Studio

While the war involving Paradis, Marley, Eren Jaeger, and the Scouts has come to a close, creator Hajime Isayama has found ways to return to his beloved franchise. As stated earlier, the manga artist isn’t planning an official “Attack on Titan 2” as far as we know, but he is still more than willing to create new stories in this universe. Most recently, Isayama returned to make a new short story, “Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,” which dove further into the earlier days of Captain Levi before he picked up a sword and fought Titans.

Ironically, there could be a way for MAPPA to return to the franchise that many might not have considered. The first three seasons of Attack on Titan were created by Wit Studio, with MAPPA taking the reins for the fourth and final season. With remakes and revivals being big business in the animation world these days, seeing MAPPA return to the franchise to create the opening seasons in the studio’s own style might make sense as a reboot of the franchise.

For those who don’t know about the fifteenth anniversary celebration, MAPPA is set to begin the event this week on June 19th. While Attack on Titan will be a big part of the event, it is also set to feature Jujutsu Kaisen, Oblivion Battery, Ranma 1/2, Chainsaw Man, and Dorohedoro. Stick around with us here at ComicBook.com to see what MAPPA has in store for the future of their anime franchises later this week.

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