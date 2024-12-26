Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Revives Dead Favorites With Special Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami, was never scared of taking some big players off the board when it came to his supernatural shonen universe. In the recent second season of the anime adaptation, the Shibuya Incident Arc saw heroes and villains alike being taken down like bowling pins in a fight for the future of Japan. Earlier this year, Akutami released the final chapter of the beloved series, but much like My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka isn’t finished when it comes to bringing his characters to life. In a new touching tribute, the artist has once again focused on the deceased members of Jujutsu Tech.

Warning. If you aren’t caught up with the manga and don’t want these deaths spoiled for you, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for Jujutsu Kaisen. In the anime adaptation’s second season, we witnessed the deaths of Nanami and Mahito, with Nobara seemingly taken down as well only to reappear in the final chapters after quite some time away. Looking to outdo himself with the final battle, Akutami was more than willing to kill off major heroes like Gojo and Choso, proving that no one was safe in fighting against the supernatural threats facing Jujutsu Tech. While the final chapter of the manga was a controversial one, Gege has returned for not just new art, but also when it comes to expanding on the last installment.

MAPPA

RIP To The Sorcerers We Met Along The Way

To celebrate the grand finale of Jujutsu Kaisen, the shonen franchise released new newspaper ads in Japan that saw Gege Akutami revealing new art of Nanami, Choso, and Gojo respectively. In the final chapter of the manga, we don’t see any of these characters brought back from the dead but we do bare witness to the happiest ending that Yuji ITadori and his surviving friends could have hoped for. Following the defeat of Sukuna, the king of curses, the future seems bright for both Jujutsu Tech and the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Future

While the manga might have ended in 2024, the anime adaptation still has seasons and movies to look forward to. Revealed at this year’s Jump Festa event, Jujutsu Kaisen has a new compilation film that will retell the story of Gojo and Geto’s earlier years as a part of the Hidden Inventory Arc. Alongside the film announcement, the supernatural shonen also revealed new art for its upcoming third season, which will focus heavily on the new arc known as “The Culling Game.”

When last we saw Yuji Itadori in the Shibuya Incident Arc, things only went from bad to worse thanks to Geto’s machinations. Gojo is now trapped within the Prison Realm and Jujutsu Tech wants Yuji dead thanks to the path of destruction left by Sukuna. While Yuji might be on the run, he’s going to get some unexpected help from a new ally made in season two, though the return of Yuta Okkotsu is not good news for the shonen protagonist.

Want to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Tech now that the manga has come to an end?