Jujutsu Kaisen’s Final Volumes Are For Sale (But There’s a Catch)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended its serialization in September 2024. However, the manga volumes took a few months to be released. Shueisha has released Volumes 29 and 30 simultaneously on December 25th, 2024. Both volumes include special illustrations. Additionally, Volume 30 has a 16-page epilogue, divided into four parts, centering around Yuko Ozawa, Panda, Nobara Kugisaki, and Uraume. Not only that, but the volumes include additional scenes of Choso’s death, making it more brutal and heartbreaking than ever. Another perk of buying the manga volumes is the improved version of Chapter 262, which Gege Akutami couldn’t draw properly because of his poor health. The official account of Jujutsu Kaisen PR shares that the volumes are available for Japanese buyers on the official website of Shueisha.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each volume is priced at 572 yen, including tax (approximately $3.63). However, global fans can also get their hands on the copies by buying them from a Japanese online store, CDJapan. The store will ship the copies internationally within two to four days. It’s currently priced at 520 yen, but tax and international shipping might include some extra charges. However, the only problem is that the copies are only available in Japanese. It will take a few more months to translate and license the latest JJK volumes before selling them in English or other languages. In the meantime, you can own the Japanese version and add it to your collection. It’s also an easy way for Japanese-speaking JJK fans living outside the country to get a look at the manga.

You can buy the final JJK volumes from Japan & get it shipped to overseas from here



VOL-29: https://t.co/0Kqgk6XMU5



VOL-30: https://t.co/w8FF3UyabB pic.twitter.com/AZPa4h0g9l — Myamura (@Go_Jover) December 25, 2024

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Volumes 29 and 30?

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 includes Chapters 255 to 263. The cover art features Ryomen Sukuna in his Heian Era form. The battle against the strongest takes an unexpected turn two former enemies arrive at Shinjuku to help the sorcerers. As Sukuna shows no signs of stopping, the manga reveals how those two came at the behest of Satoru Gojo, who already had contingency plans ready in case he lost against Sukuna While the raid continues, Yuta Okkotsu, who barely survived the World Cutting Slash, makes a difficult decision that not only risks his life but also costs him his humanity.

Additionally, Volume 30 includes Chapters 264 to 271. The battle against Ryomen Sukuna is in its final stage when Yuji uses the ultimate technique in Jujutsu sorcery. He plans to show mercy to the villain but Sukuna has plans of his own. All the sorcerers are down for the count, leaving only Yuji fighting the battle alone. Surprisingly, he reunites with his two friends, who give him the final support needed to defeat Sukuna. The final volume also includes an extra epilogue. While Uraume’s story is a brief flashback from the Heian Era, the other parts follow the characters after the conclusion of the main story.

Among the extra illustrations in the final Jujutsu Kaisen volumes, one solves the biggest misunderstanding regarding Sukuna’s relationship with Yuji. Akutami confirms that Wasuke Itadori, Yuji’s grandfather is the incarnation of Sukuna’s twin brother. This means Sukuna is Yuji’s granduncle, but not uncle, as the masses believed.

H/T: Shueisha, CDJapan