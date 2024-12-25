Jujutsu Kaisen’s Final Volume Solves a Major Misunderstanding About Sukuna

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended in September 2024 and finally released the last two Volumes 29 and 30 on December 25th, 2024. The volumes include several extra illustrations and a 16-page epilogue centering around Nobara Kugisaki, Yuko Ozawa, Panda, and Uraume. One of the extra illustrations clears up a misunderstanding about Sukuna’s relationship with Yuji. Sukuna, despite being the primary antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, is still a mysterious character. The manga only mentions he lost due to the combined efforts of sorcerers in the Heian Era, but we never get any details about it.

The Heian Era is known as the Golden Age of Sorcery, and Sukuna stood at the pinnacle even during that time. Furthermore, we still don’t know his real name. Ryomen Sukuna is just a title given to him as the undefeated King of Curses. It could be possible that he never received one since he was an abandoned child. Sukuna was a conjoined twin, which explains his unique physical features. He ate his twin brother in his mother’s womb, and that twin wandered for centuries. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 reveals that there’s been a major confusion regarding Sukuna’s relationship with Yuji’s family.

The Final Volume’s Extra Illustration Reveals the Relationship Between Sukuna and Wasuke

The Jujutsu Kaisen illustration includes side-by-side portraits of Wasuke Itadori and Sukuna, with a note that says, “To be precise, it’s not Itadori’s dad, but his grandfather who shares the same soul. Do we look similar?” The volume is still only available in Japanese, so @f9x00 shares the illustration along with a translation on X. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257, Sukuna narrates his origin and talks about how he ate his twin in his mother’s womb. His twin’s soul wandered around for centuries until he mated with Kenjaku, an ancient curse user who lived for over 1000 years thanks to his cursed technique. It’s almost clear from Sukuna’s words that Jin Itadori is the incarnation of his twin brother. After all, his wife Kaori Itadori was possessed by Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 features a brief flashback introducing Jin and Kaori (Kenjaku). Wasuke, Yuji’s grandfather warns Jin to give up on “that” woman or else he will die. The father and son are also aware of Kaori’s death. However, the final volume confirms that Sukuna’s relationship with Yuji has been widely misunderstood. Wasuke and Sukuna do share a bit of similarity, which has been pointed out by fans before. Wasuke’s personality of pushing people away while being alone also resonates with Sukuna. However, while the manga solves this misunderstanding, one thing is still confusing.

Did Jujustu Kaisen’s Final Volume Make Yuji’s Family More Complicated?

If Wasuke really is the incarnation of Sukuna’s twin brother in Jujutsu Kaisen, then what Sukuna said about his brother mating with Kenjaku makes no sense. It could be a translation error or it’s possible Sukuna misunderstood the situation. However, in Chapter 157, he’s clearly talking about Jin Itadori. Kenjaku took over Kaori’s body in order to create a perfect vessel for Sukuna and his plans worked.

Even so, the identity of Wasuke’s wife would’ve been useful at this point to resolve the confusion about the family. Wasuke clearly knew everything about what was going on. He doesn’t showcase any signs of having a cursed energy but should be aware of its existence. It’s possible he knows that an ancient curse user is possessing Kaori’s body. Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen never specifically explained a lot about Wasuke so even his relationship with Kenjaku remains unknown.

