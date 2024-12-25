Jujutsu Kaisen Final Volume Unveils Gojo’s Latest Goofy Side

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga released its Volumes 29 and 30 on December 25th, 2024. The manga is currently only available in Japanese and the English release date has yet to be announced. It usually takes a few months to release the English versions, so fans will have to wait a while to buy the copies. Volume 29, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown ーLiving Deadー” includes Chapters 255 to 263. Additionally, the final Volume 30, titled “From Now On,” includes Chapters 264 to 271. It also has a special 16-page epilogue centering around Nobara Kugisaki, Yuko Ozawa, Panda, and Uraume.

Uraume’s epilogue glimpses at the Heian Era and their first meeting with the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Meanwhile, we follow the other three characters after the events of the main. Nobara meets her mother so she can fulfill Gojo’s last wish. Meanwhile, Panda’s epilogue is set in 2080 and shows Yuta’s grandchildren. Finally, Yuko’s epilogue reaffirms her feelings for Yuji. However, the epilogue isn’t the only special thing about the final volumes. Usually, every JJK volume has extra illustrations, and these two are no different. One of the illustrations showcases Gojo’s goofy side even after his death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume Extra Includes Hilarious Gojo Illustration

The illustration includes the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 cast, Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda. The students are hanging out together, and we can see Gojo from behind with abnormally long legs so he reaches to the sky. Judging by Panda’s size, it’s clear the scene in the illustration is after the conclusion of the main story. The illustration is goofy but it also has a hidden meaning. Since Gojo is reaching up to the sky, it likely depicts how he’s looking over his students even after his death. @f9x00 shares the extra illustration on X.

Instead of showing a tear-jerking perspective of Gojo’s departure in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami decides to highlight Gojo’s goofiness that’s still intact after his death. Gojo is one of the most popular characters in recent years. Fans not only love his attractive appearance but also his immature personality. Gojo, as the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, carried a huge burden his entire life. However, outwardly, he will maintain a cheerful personality. He added the much-needed comedy moments in the show.

What Happens to Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gojo dies in his battle against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236. The battle of the strongest, which lasts for about 15 chapters, is the most popular fight of JJK. Gojo and Sukuna duel after the former is unsealed from the Prison Realm. Things turn worse after Gojo’s death as Sukuna takes on his final form, which grants him unimaginable powers. Despite the months of fan theories circulating about Gojo’s revival, the manga never specifically hinted at his return.

He also appears in the final chapter in a brief flashback as Yuji remembers his words before the battle of the strongest. Gojo will live on among his students as they strive to make the Jujutsu world a better place. The higher-ups are already dead and with Sukuna’s defeat, the sorcerers can set things right with peace of mind.

