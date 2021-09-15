Jujutsu Kaisen 0: When Will Movie’s First Trailer Drop?

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest anime going on these days, and fans are eager to see what its first film will bring. Much like Demon Slayer before it, this supernatural tale will proceed with a movie before season two goes live, but there is just one issue. Fans have seen very little of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 at this point, and they are wondering when a full trailer will go live.

Well, at this point, the arrival is up in the air. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did put out a short teaser months ago, and it introduced fans to our main character. Yuta will be the focus of this film rather than Yuji, but fans do not need to fret. The sorcerer has a meaty story to bite into, and Yuta’s popularity in the fandom has netizens all the more restless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is slated to debut in Japan on December 24. The movie is 100 days away exactly, and we know nothing about a trailer. However, there is plenty of time to bring out a trailer. And if we had to give a release window, we would expect sometime between September 25 and November 14.

Why is that? Well, that is when MAPPA is stepping out with its 10th Anniversary Showcase. The studio will put on the event in Japan, and netizens expect a slew of updates to be given there. After all, MAPPA oversees work on Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man. Jujutsu Kaisen is also one of the studio’s biggest hits, so it would make sense to drop a trailer at the event. And as the film’s premiere nears in December, Jump Festa will almost surely drop new footage of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it goes down earlier that month.

Now, when it comes to a dub trailer, there is no telling when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will deliver. Fans have gotten no firm details on a North American or UK release of this film. If the movie follows Demon Slayer once more, it could take six months or longer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to head overseas. The pandemic’s unpredictable nature has trashed dub schedules globally, but we can keep our fingers crossed for some normalcy this time around!

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen‘s next projects? Are you all caught up with the supernatural series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.