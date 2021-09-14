Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for the New Movie With Yuta

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is readying for the release of the anime’s very first movie with a slick take on Yuta Okkotsu! After the successful debut season of the anime came to an end, it was announced that rather than continue on with a second season as many had expected the anime will be branching out with its very first feature film instead. This new feature film will be bucking the trend even further and will be going back in time to flesh out a very important moment from the series’ past that will be important to the future of the anime.

This new movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, will not feature Yuji Itadori or any of the other main crew we had met in the anime’s first season but instead will be telling the story of Yuta Okkotsu’s first year in Jujutsu High. Yuta had only been mentioned in passing on a few occasions throughout the anime, but this will be our first full look at the hero’s past and reveal why he’s so key to the series as a whole. Now artist @tkk220 has provided yet another strong example as to why Yuta’s such a big deal with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has yet to confirm an international release for the new film as of yet, but it will be releasing on December 24th in Japan. Sunghoo Park will be returning from the anime to direct the film for Studio MAPPA and TOHO, Hiroshi Seko serves as scriptwriter, Tadashi Hiramatsu returns as character designer, Yui Umemoto serves as assistant director, Junichi Higashi serves as art director, Chikako Kamato will oversee color design, Teppei Ito will be director of photography, Keisuke Yanagi will serve as editor, and Arisa Okehahazama, Terui Yoshimasa, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi return from the anime to compose the music.

The voice cast for the film is headlined by new addition to the franchise, Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu, and features a few characters who will be seen in very different ways with this prequel such as Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, Tomokazu Seki as Panda, and Sakurai Takahiro as Suguru Geto all taking part. The film sets the stage for some important future events, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for more of Yuta Okkotsu!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Yuta Okkotsu in action with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!