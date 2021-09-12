Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami shared his reaction to the debut trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home! Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to fully launch into the deadly Culling Game tournament, but while the series is so intense, part of the reason fans are so in love with the franchise is that Akutami injects lots of smaller humorous moments when appropriate. Much of these smaller asides are actually full on pop culture references (such as Yuji Itadori’s professed love for Jennifer Lawrence), and now it’s clear that Akutami has been keeping a close eye on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

With the newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Gege Akutami’s special author message for the week is actually a reaction to the Spider-Man: Now Way Home trailer. As released in English by Viz Media (along with the official release of Chapter 158 of the series), Akutami’s comment revealed his hilarious reaction to seeing Alfred Molina reprising his role as Dr. Otto Octavius for the first time since Spider-Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saying the following about Dr. Octopus’ debut at the end of the trailer, “I’m from the Sam Raimi generation, so I went ‘Whoa!’ when Doctor Octopus showed up.” Akutami’s reaction to the surprise debut is one shared by many fans who are excited to see how No Way Home shapes up when it finally makes its debut. Dr. Octopus’ return to the Spider-Man film franchise isn’t the only major return of the trailer either as fans have already spotted allusions to other famous Spider-Man film villains like Green Goblin, Electro, and more.

While the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home in Japan is not quite yet clear, Sony Pictures’ newest entry in their Spider-Man universe will be releasing in North American theaters on December 17th. The film stars the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and will likely have some major ramfications for what’s next to come in Marvel and Sony’s respective universes. As for Jujutsu Kaisen, you can currently keep up with the newest chapters of the manga completely for free with Viz Media.

What do you think of Gege Akutami’s take on Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s first trailer? Will you be checking out the newest Spider-Man film yourself? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!