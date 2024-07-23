Jujutsu Kaisen Really Wants to Help You Type Faster

When you think about Jujutsu Kaisen, a lot comes to mind. From epic battles to panda bears, the hit Shonen Jump series has it all. The franchise has been thriving as of late, and thanks to Gojo’s sway, Jujutsu Kaisen has the merchandise to back its status. And now, well – it seems like Jujutsu Kaisen is eager to help fans to type faster.

After all, Gojo is the competition here. The world’s strongest sorcerer may not be in his teens anymore, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans know the hero loves SNS.

For those wanting to up their typing skills, Jujutsu Kaisen has launched its often typing software with Rio. The company created a program that helps users learn to type faster by gamifying the whole thing. While it does require fans to type as you’d expect, you are not just dealing with boring sentences. The Jujutsu Kaisen program features six battle stages, and Gojo is the one who walks users through the tutorial.

So yeah, you can see why we are sold. Rio worked hard on this unlikely collaboration, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are obsessed.

The typing software is in Japanese, and kanji is even included. Plus, a slew of English words are available so users can really test their skills. It is one thing to type in one language but another to tackle two in a single sentence. Currently, the Jujutsu Kaisen typing program is available for Windows and MacOS. The digital edition will run fans back about $30 USD, so if you want to learn the secrets to Gojo’s historic WPM, you might want to check out this title.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is now streaming is first two seasons on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can find its official synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

