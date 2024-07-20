Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Their “Huge Mistake” With Megumi’s Sister

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has been pushing Megumi Fushiguro further into depression than ever before with each new chapter, and it turns out that the creator behind it all has a huge regret surrouding his sister, Tsumiki! Jujutsu Kaisen has been developing in a rapid pace lately as the series has been gearing up to continue the fight against Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, but that also means with so many characters and stories to balance, there’s not enough time or space to flesh out each addition. This also comes with caveats when that character is supposed to have a bigger prominence than they have thus far.

Megumi, who Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami revealed was once planned to be the main hero of the manga, has had his various family members revealed through the series. One was his sister Tsumiki, who Megumi was trying to save during the events of the Culling Game arc. But for Akutami, the creator revealed during the Jujutsu Kaisen art exhibition in Japan was that it was a “huge mistake” not getting enough time to flesh out Tsumiki’s background as an actual character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator’s “Huge Mistake”

“In terms of what makes up the core of these two, there just wasn’t enough information to flesh out Tsumiki’s background, so I think that was a total failure,” Akutami explained when asked about developing Megumi’s story (as translated by @soukatsu_ on X). “This is one part where I feel like it was a huge mistake. I should have had Itadori and Tsumiki have a proper meeting just once…Itadori’s perspective is also the reader’s perspective, so I absolutely should not have (been made to) move the story forward without getting any insight on readers’ thoughts on Tsumiki. Something to reflect on!!”

As fans had seen through the series, outside of a brief flashback into Megumi’s past, there really isn’t much known about Tsumiki herself. She spends the first half of the manga within a coma, and then becomes an entirely different character through the course of the Culling Game. It’s just someone who fell on the wayside of everything that happened within the series, and Akutami himself has noted that he missed out on showcasing more of Tsumiki when he had the chance to.

But there's still time as Jujutsu Kaisen is still releasing new chapters of the manga