Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Features Gojo At His Best

It’s almost impossible to deny that Gojo is the most popular character in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen. Mangaka Gege Akutami created the Jujutsu Tech teacher as a representation of absolute strength, and Gojo had lived up to this standard more times than we can count. Despite recent events that have taken place in the supernatural shonen manga, Gojo’s status as a popular anime figure continues. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to visit happier times in the life of Satoru Gojo by slapping on a blindfold and demonstrating the hilarious style that the teacher showed off in the anime.

When last we saw Satoru Gojo in the anime adaptation, he was in dire straits thanks in part to Suguru Geto in the Shibuya Incident Arc. While the villain realized that he wouldn’t be able to kill his former friend thanks to Gojo’s overwhelming strength, he did have another plan up his sleeve. By distracting Gojo for only a minute, Geto was able to lock the teacher inside of a universe known as the Prison Realm. Thanks to being locked away, it didn’t just increase the dangers facing Yuji Itadori and his friends but it helped Geto put some new diabolical plans into motion.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Perfect Gojo

Satoru Gojo wearing a blindfold was a part of the hero’s method of blocking out his own super senses, meaning that once the blindfold dropped, his opponents were in for some serious trouble. Before being locked inside the Prison Realm, Gojo was able to eliminate Hanami, once again showing how strong the teacher was on the battlefield. Now that Gojo is absent, things are continuing to look dire for both all the anime heroes and the world.

While the final saga might be underway in Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, the anime still has some serious ground to cover. Thanks to Gojo’s absence, the Culling Game will be a big part of the anime adaptation’s third season. At present, Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when we can expect season three to arrive but the first episode is sure to make waves in the anime world.

