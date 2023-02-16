Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Gojo a Fem Makeover

It looks like this year will be a good one for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Right now, the manga has everyone on edge as creator Gege Akutami dropped his biggest twist yet this month. The anime is also gunning for a comeback, and of course, it will bring Gojo Satoru along for the ride. The sorcerer has become a bonafide mascot for Jujutsu Kaisen at this point, and one fan is now going viral thanks to their fem cosplay of the hero.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Ophi (ophioaf.cos) over on Instagram. It was there the anime cosplayer felt it was time to give Gojo a tribute ahead of season two's debut. They chose to reimagine the sorcerer as a female character, and their take on the prodigal hero is second to none.

As you can see, the fem makeover highlights Gojo and all their defining features. For one, the character's short white hair has been grown out and adorned with twin braids. Some makeup has been added to highlight Gojo's white eyelashes, and some highlighter brings out the hero's cheekbones. Paired with a cropped turtleneck, this fem makeover nails Gojo's fashion sense to boot, and we are sure Yuki would be tongue-tied by their sensei if they looked like this.

Or well, perhaps not. Fem Gojo has little in common with Jennifer Lawrence when it comes to looks, and we all know Yuju has a crush on the actress.

If you like what Ophi did with this cosplay, you can check out their work here on Instagram. As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime will bring Gojo back to the small screen this summer with season two. You can catch up on season one through Crunchyroll and Hulu. And of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie is now on Blu-ray and DVD stateside.

What do you think about this fan's gorgeous take on Gojo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.