Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Peek into Todo's Origin in New Flashback

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen shared a peek into Aoi Todo's origins with a flashback with the newest episode of the series! The Kyoto Goodwill arc has reached the climax of its big fight as Todo and Yuji Itadori have formed a brotherly tag team against the cursed spirit Hanami, and through this fight we have learned what makes Todo tick. He's been one of the most critical moving pieces of the arc thus far as he's quickly formed a bond with Yuji, but he's also got some of the oddest quirks compared to his fellow Jujutsu Tech students.

The newest episode of the series actually gives a brief window as to why with a peek into Todo's life growing up. While we have been introduced to him as a brutal fighter who finds joy in combat, it seems there's a darkness about it bubbling underneath as he uses this combat to fill the gaps in his own heart and mind. That's evident especially with how he becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer in the first place.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 20 of the series begins with a look into Todo's past as he reveals that even as a third grader he was beating up high school aged opponents. He says it was because this high schooler was "cocky," but there was definitely a rage brewing as he beats the high schooler to a pulp simply for his being mocked. Though he did feel empty afterwards as even going this far didn't fulfill some kind of need.

Though it was clear early on that he had talent, however, as he was soon scouted by a special grade Jujutsu Sorcerer (who has yet to be officially named in the series, but was named through casting). The flashback ends here as Todo notes that she helped to turn his boring world around, and this connects back to his fighting alongside Yuji. After seeing Yuji's super fast growth, Todo's feeling an excitement unlike ever before in this fight against Hanami with his new best friend.

What did you think of this look into Aoi Todo's past? Curious to see how his relationship with his mysterious master ties into the rest of the series? What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!