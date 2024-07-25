Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Brings Yuji vs Sukuna to Life With Epic Anime Short

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the game for years now, and these days, the manga is hitting new highs. Thanks to creator Gege Akutami, all eyes are on Shinjuku as Sukuna is making his final stand. The ancient sorcerer is putting fans through the wringer as he tries to upend jujutsu society. Yuji is bearing the brunt of the attack, and now, one fan is going viral for bringing that showdown to life.

As you can see below, the animation comes courtesy of Jovzkie Animation. The artist is a big anime fan, and in the past, they have animated tributes for shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and One Piece. These days, they are working on Jujutsu Kaisen, and their short brings Sukuna vs Yuji to life.

https://twitter.com/JovzkyAnimation/status/1816317030444011692?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The reel, which is not yet complete, is nothing short of impressive. We can see Yuji going against Sukuna at his most powerful, and his Black Flashes are hitting like never before. We are given a close look at Yuji’s battle during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and it shows just how strong the hero is. Yuji may have come into training later in life, but he is downright prodigal when it comes to fighting. So while Sukuna may be the King of Curses, well – Yuji has proven he can given the villain a run for their money.

This peek at the Shinjuku Showdown arc is making the rounds online, and you can hardly blame fans for geeking out. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has a ways to go before it can tackle this arc. With two seasons under its belt, Jujutsu Kaisen season three is preparing to tackle the Culling Game arc, so we will have to wait for this battle to take over the small screen. So for now, we can rely on Jovzkie Animation to make the impossible a reality with their tribute.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No worries. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen tribute?