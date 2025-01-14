Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Brings Back Gojo & Sukuna With New Art After Series Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen might have come to an end last year, but the creator behind it all is still showing Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori, and Sukuna love with some special sketches. Jujutsu Kaisen surprisingly ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year as fans had seen how the Shinjuku Showdown against Sukuna came to an end. Then with the release of the final two volumes of the series later in December, Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a special new epilogue set after the finale’s events. But even with all of this being wrapped up and all coming to an end, the creator behind it all is still looking back on it fondly.

Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has shared some special new sketches for Gojo, Yuji, and Sukuna (as spotted by @Go_Jover on X), and they give fans one last look at each of these characters after the series has come to an end. While Jujutsu Kaisen might have a bright anime future ahead of it, new sketches from the creator will be the only fresh way that we’ll be able to see these characters in manga form heading into the future.

NEW YUJI SUKUNA ART BY GEGE!! pic.twitter.com/bqAkQJIoab — Myamura (@Go_Jover) January 13, 2025

NEW GOJO YUJI ART BY GEGE!! pic.twitter.com/qkVExGNRbC — Myamura (@Go_Jover) January 13, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Brings Back Gojo & Sukuna

While it hasn’t been that long since Jujutsu Kaisen fans got to see Yuji and Sukuna since the manga series came to an end, it’s been much longer since fans got to see Gojo in action. Gojo might have been a prominent figure early on in the series as a mentor to help guide Yuji into the wild world of Jujutsu Sorcery, it’s a much different case later as Gojo takes a step back for a majority of the final few arcs as Yuji and the other surviving fighters need to step up in order to compensate for Gojo’s absence.

Then when Gojo finally makes his return to the series, it’s not for a long time. Fans get to see how Gojo’s power stacks up against Sukuna, and it’s the first real example of what the both of them can do when going up against an opponent who can match each others’ strength and abilities. But it’s also the last example fans get to see either as it’s not long after that the series was revealed to be in the midst of its final arc and speeding towards the grand finale for everything overall.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen might have come to an end last year, but it’s far from the end for the anime. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was announced to be in the works shortly after the second season came to an end, but it has yet to be revealed when fans can expect to see the new episodes in action. There are all sorts of mysteries surrounding the production for this new season as well as it’s currently unclear as to whether or not Studio MAPPA will be returning for this new season (along with the members of the staff seen in the second season).

What has been revealed, however, is the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will begin with its adaptation of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. This picks up immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident as Yuji now needs to enter a deadly tournament filled with not only brand new Cursed Spirits, but also a bunch of sorcerers from the Heian era that have been revived in new bodies. It’s stacked to the brim with action, so fans are going to want to see what happens next.