Jujutsu Kaisen Animator Teases Sukuna vs. Yuji in Latest Update

Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation is praised for its incredible animation, thanks to the number of talents working on the project. Jujutsu Kaisen Seaosn 2 Chief Animation Director Souta Yamazaki has made significant contributions to the series, especially in the second season. He served as the Chief Animation Director for seven episodes in Season 2, specifically episodes 5, 12, 16, and 20 through 23. Apart from his direct involvement in the anime series, Yamazaki has also engaged with the Jujutsu Kaisen community through his stunning artwork. He created an illustration featuring Sukuna and Yuji to celebrate the New Year.

The animator shares a caption, “Happy New Year Picture” along with the illustration. Sukuna is in his Heian Era form, which means the illustration depicts the fight in the final JJK arc, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Anime-only fans may not be aware, but it includes some of the most intense fight sequences in the story. Yuji going toe-to-toe with the King of Curses is still one of the most hyped JJK moments. The manga ended its serialization in September 2024. However, the Japanese versions of the final volumes 29 and 30 were released on December 25th, 2024. While the main story is over, fans still have the exciting anime to look forward to.

What’s Next in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen aired in 2023, adapting Gojo’s Past and the Shibuya Incident Arcs. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has yet to reveal a release date or a teaser promo. The series revealed a gorgeous key visual during Jump Festa 2025. However, if it follows the manga’s storyline, it will adapt Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the Culling Game Arc before the events depicted in Yamazaki’s illustration. The season will feature the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident. We will also learn Yuta Okkotsu’s plans since he’s ready to kill Yuji because of the elders’ orders. Yuta also expresses his anger towards Yuji, who’s responsible for Toge Inumaki’s injury.

Gojo has been declared a traitor, and anyone seeking to free him will be an enemy of the Jujustu world. However, that won’t stop Gojo’s students from trying to help their sensei. The Culling Game is a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, the ancient curse user who has occupied Geto’s corpse. JJK will introduce an exciting slate of new characters in the upcoming season. Furthermore, we will also find out what Sukuna plans to do with Megumi Fushiguro. Culling Game is the second final arc of the series, and the story will move on to the Shinjuku Showdown Arc after it.

