Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Debuts Stunning First Look

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and now fans have gotten a much better idea of what to expect from the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrapped up its run late last year with the tease that Yuji Itadori’s battles were far from done after the Shibuya Incident, and it was quickly confirmed to be the case when Season 3 was confirmed to be in the works not long after. But it’s been some time since we have gotten an update on the new season now in the works, and thankfully the wait will soon be over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one of Shueisha’s many announcements during Jump Festa 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has dropped a tiny glimpse at what to expect from the harrowing next steps of its story. It’s going to be one of the most intense seasons of the anime to date (which can be hard to believe considering everything that went down in Season 2), and continues to be one of the most anticipated anime returns in the near future. As a bonus for fans, the compiled Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arcs will be released as an omnibus film in Japan on May 30th, 2025. You can check out the new look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 with the stunning Culling Game poster below.

MAPPA

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Now in the works for a release in the near future, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be tackling the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. This arc takes place immediately after the chaos of the Shibuya Incident, and as teased by the Season 2 finale, will be throwing Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro into a wild new fight. The Culling Game is part of Kenjaku’s grand plan for Jujutsu society as it creates a whole new crop of sorcerers who are activating their various powers for the first real time. But there are even more wrinkles introduced during this arc.

The Culling Game arc brings in many new faces that will be thrown into a highly competitive and very deadly tournament. Sorcerers, ancient spirits, and more will be clashing in the new season, and Yuji won’t be the only one at the center of the action this time around. After making his return to the anime at the tail end of the second season, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 protagonist Yuta Okkotsu will also be playing a big role in what’s to come in this new wave of episodes.

TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Could Be a Game-Changer for the Anime

Gege Akutami officially brought Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga run to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, so there will be more fans keeping an eye on the anime than ever. With a clear path to the conclusion, this means the anime will have a clear runway in what it’s going to tackle. Now the anime team knows which are the biggest moments within the arc as they connect to everything else that happens later, so it could mean that we’re set for some even more impressive moments than everything that happened in Season 2.

There are some huge fights with wacky powers, and some characters that we’ll get to see in action for the first real time within this coming arc as well. As Jujutsu Kaisen readies for its return to screens in full with Season 3, there’s a chance that it’s going to be even more of a runaway success than what was ever seen with the second season. It’s been a highly anticipated new release for a reason, and it won’t be long before anime fans get to see why.

H/T: Official Jujutsu Kaisen Anime account on X, jujutsukaisen.jp