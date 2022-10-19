Jujutsu Kaisen Just Welcomed Its Wildest Villains to Date

Jujutsu Kaisen has been a wild ride since it began, and creator Gege Akutami loves to keep fans on their toes. From the Death Painting arc to the Shibuya Incident's aftermath, a lot has happened in the series to date. Now, the Culling Game just took a surprise turn and sent out the manga's most unexpected villains to date.

And who might they be? Well, we have the U.S. government to thank. It seems the the highest branch of American politics is bleeding into Jujutsu Kaisen, and they're about to complicate Yuji's life in the worst way.

What's Going On?

If you want to know the whole story, we can blame Kenjaku for kickstarting this issue. The parasite brought Pseudo-Geto to the White House in a flashback this month, and we've finally learned why. The villain wants the U.S. government to hunt sorcerers while they are vulnerable during the Culling Game. And somehow, he gets the United States president to agree.

Of course, the nation's leader is not keen on abducting Japanese citizens, but someone in the presidential cabinet convinces it is for the best. If America does not round up the sorcerers, Kenjaku will take his pitch to other nations, and there is no telling what could happen from there on out. The politicians grossly decide it is best to experiment on the sorcerers stateside as "protection" rather than any alternative. And of course, that idea is doubled down when Kenjaku shows the president just how powerful sorcerers can be.

American Politics in Manga

Though unusual, this is far from the first time U.S. politics have been used in manga. Recently, My Hero Academia roped in a fictional president with its war arc, and other series like Death Note have riffed on the U.S. government. Other series like Hanma Baki had their own viral moments by debuting characters based on former president Barack Obama. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen is joining the club with its own fictionalized cabinet.

What do you think of this Jujutsu Kaisen twist?