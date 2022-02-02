Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Summons Nobara in This Supernatural Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen might be drifting between two protagonists currently, with the anime series following the exploits of Yuji Itadori and the prequel film following the tragic story of Yuta Okkotsu, but the shonen franchise has also given fans plenty of unique supporting characters as well. Nobara for example is a sorcerer that is attending Jujutsu Tech, having some unique powers, and has become a fan-favorite thanks in part to her personality and skills while fighting against curses. Now, one fan has dove back into her classic look using some spot-on Cosplay as fans wait on word for a second season.

Unlike Yuji Itadori who gains his supernatural energy thanks in part to ingesting the fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, Nobara wields her power that spawns from within herself. The young sorcerer has heightened power and speed, which is common for most cursed energy wielders but also has the ability to wield cursed dolls that can do serious damage to her targets. In the final episodes of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, produced by Studio MAPPA of Attack On Titan and Yasuke fame, Nobara teamed up with Yuji in a tag-team attack that was one of the most dazzling offenses of the series to date in combating a pair of cursed siblings.

Instagram Cosplayer Renegon Cosplay shared this new take on Nobara, arguably the most popular female protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, who doesn’t have much of a role in the prequel film but will play a pivotal role in the upcoming second season of the anime series that has taken the world by storm:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVjbj9ujN_v/

Though the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime has yet to be confirmed, there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover from the manga that is still running today. Creator Gege Akutami has stated on the record that they have an ending in mind for the series, though the anime will most likely get several more seasons and/or movies before that ending is translated to the small and silver screens.

