Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Nobara’s Best Makeover

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is putting the spotlight on Nobara Kugisaki’s best look! The debut season of Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise premiered back in 2020 to huge success that only continued through the next year. Part of what made it such a hit right out of the gate is the fact that the series introduced fans to a fun trio of characters that seemed much different than other action franchises. Then taking this to the next level were the opening and ending theme sequences that put a whole new stylistic and fashionable spin on each of the characters.

Fans are still currently waiting on a second season of the anime to be announced, and while one is most likely going to happen, the reason fans want to see more is the promise is reuniting with characters like Nobara Kugisaki. When that happens, it means we’ll be seeing her in action once more and hopefully it also comes with a return for her best look in the series that debuted during that first ending theme. Until then, fans can now see this fun Nobara makeover in the real world thanks to some perfect cosplay from artist @isfranmakeup on Instagram! Check it out below:

While Nobara won’t be making an appearance, fans will soon get a new chance to check out Jujutsu Kaisen with the upcoming release of its brand new feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Scheduled for a release in North America on March 18th, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is officially described as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? How did you like Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season? Are you hoping to see her again in new episodes someday? Let us know all of your thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen and everything anime in the comments!