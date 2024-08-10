Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Yuji’s Brother Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second anime season changed the game, taking quite a few heroes and villains off the board in the supernatural shonen series. The Shibuya Incident Arc saw Suguru Geto putting a plan into motion that threw the world into turmoil by slapping the legendary sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, into an alternate universe known as the Prison Realm. With Jujutsu Tech’s strongest teacher now off the board, Yuji Itadori and his friends went through hell and back in trying to save the mortal world and hold the cursed beings at bay. During the events, Yuji discovered a shocking connection to the villainous Choso and one cosplay has brought the latter to life.

Choso briefly made an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season, being informed that his two brothers were killed by the tag team of Yuji and Nobara. When the blood manipulator signed on to Geto’s plan, he did so simply wanting revenge on Yuji. During their dynamic fight in the Shibuya Station restroom, Choso came to the startling revelation that the protagonist was in fact his younger brother. The shocking reveal confirmed that the pair share a biological father whose origins were quite the eye-popping moment in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Choso Returns

Luckily, Choso will return to the anime adaptation for season three as he has switched alliances from Geto to his brother Yuji. The Culling Game will be the main focus of the upcoming season, exploring the results of the Shibuya Incident Arc’s aftermath. Now that a tournament is in play that will bring together countless cursed energy users, Choso and Yuji will need to get to work in improving their cursed energy power.

Without diving into spoiler territory, events have been wild for both Choso and Yuji Itadori alike in Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga. Creator Gege Akutami has made it clear that the series is approaching its end and that certainly seems to be the case with the events that have taken place in recent chapters. Luckily, while the manga might end, the anime series still has plenty of ground to cover and quite a few battles to animate.

Want to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Tech and those who are a part of its universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the supernatural shonen series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.