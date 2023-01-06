Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Its Most Important Lesson

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a force in the Shonen world in a relatively short amount of time, with the initial chapter from creator Gege Akutami arriving in 2018 and running in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump ever since. With the recently released prequel film becoming one of the most popular anime films of all time, the highly anticipated second season is set to arrive this summer as the mangaka responsible for Jujutsu Tech has confirmed the most important lesson that the series conveys.

Yuji Itadori has quite a few similarities with other Shonen heroes, struggling with his own inner demon that grants him some serious power when it comes to fighting against supernatural threats that are looking to cause mankind some serious problems. While Yuji took a back seat in the latest prequel film, as the movie explored the life of newcomer Yuta Okkotsu, he is set to make a comeback this summer. Ironically enough, the anime adaptation will once again be traveling to the past and will focus on a much younger Gojo, the undisputed most popular character of the series, as anime viewers will see why he split from the current villain, Geto.

Jujutsu Lessons

In a previous interview with a French news outlet, creator Gege Akutami had the following to say when it came to the most important lesson of the series while hinting that the lines between good and evil aren't as clear cut as we might think:

"If there is one thing to mention, it is that no one holds the ultimate truth. The good guys and the bad guys alike. Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by their own ethics."

With what we've seen from Geto so far, he seems fairly firm in the "evil" category, though, with the prequel storyline of season two further exploring his character, we might learn some hidden truths that flip the script on the big bad of the series.

