Jujutsu Kaisen Won't Use One of Naruto's Most Famous Cliches

The new year is here, and of course, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen has big plans for what's to come. The anime is finally ready to bring season two to light, and it will go live after Yuji broke records with season one. Now, season two promises to go all out as Gege Akutami has set up some wild arcs for the show's comeback to hurdle. Shonen fans won't want to miss the feast, and according to the series creator, Jujutsu Kaisen won't be falling for a popular trope that Naruto so often fell back on.

The update comes from an interview Akutami did in France a couple of years back. The chat resurfaced after the new year with a translation, and at last, fans can read up on how Akutami wants to avoid Naruto's trap of redeeming villains.

"Unlike in Naruto where the hero talks with this villain [Obito] and even ends up making peace with them, it seems very unlikely to me that Sukuna could accept Yuji or the love of others. There, it is impossible that he can atone for his sins," the artist shared. "Mahito's ideals are similar to those of Sukuna. I wanted to avoid the classic trope of him being nice deep down. Mahito is intrinsically evil, he only thinks about making humans suffer deep down."

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Differ?

So, there you have it. You might want Sukuna to pull an Obito or even a Nine-Tail Fox turnaround, but that is not in the cards. When it comes to villains, Jujutsu Kaisen has committed to their evil ideologies, and they won't be swayed otherwise.

Of course, Naruto was able to change his foes' minds at times thanks to his Talk no Jutsu. The boy had what it took to make villains see the errors of their way, but there is no such champion in Jujutsu Kaisen. From Gojo to Yuta or Yuji, our heroes are more likely to throw hands and talk later. So when it comes time to face down its big baddies, Jujutsu Kaisen is going to get dark real fast.

What do you think about the creator's decision here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.