Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Has Jason Statham to Thank for Toji Fushiguro

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to see Yuji Itadori ride into the sunset as creator Gege Akutami hasn’t been shy about the fact that the manga’s current arc will be its last. Luckily, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the supernatural shonen series is about to end. While the final arc might be in full swing, this isn’t stopping the mangaka responsible for Jujutsu Tech from making the rounds to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen. At a recent exhibition for the shonen franchise, Akutami answered questions regarding the anime series and even confirmed that the villainous Toji was modeled after a certain Hollywood star.

For those who need a refresher on Toji Fushiguro, the villain just so happens to be the father of Yuji’s best friend, Megumi. Acting as an absentee parent, Toji played a major role in the earlier life of Gojo and Geto, as shown during the anime’s second season arc, The Hidden Inventory Arc. Despite having no supernatural abilities of his own, Toji was able to amass a series of magical weapons to assist him in his ghoulish tasks for money. Nearly eliminating both Gojo and Geto, Toji was eventually killed but would be surprisingly resurrected before taking his own life during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jason Fushiguro x Toji Statham

During the latest exhibition focusing on Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami confirmed that he had modeled Toji Fushiguro from Hollywood actor Jason Statham. Statham has had quite the long career when it comes to feature-length films, as the action star has helmed the likes of Meg, The Expendables, Fast & The Furious, Crank, Transporter, and most recently, The Beekeeper.

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga might be inching toward its finale but the anime still has some major cover ground before it hits the same spot in the shonen series’ timeline. Luckily, MAPPA has confirmed that a third season is in the works which will cover the “Culling Game Arc” that the villainous Suguru Geto put into place during the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season. Now that countless cursed energy users will be a part of a twisted battle royale, MAPPA’s third season might just be the biggest in the anime’s history so far.

