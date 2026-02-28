Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With New Look At The Most Powerful Characters

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! 2026 is yet another exciting year for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the anime returns with its highly anticipated Season 3. It’s going to be released in two parts to adapt the Culling Game Arc, where the sorcerers are forced to participate in a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. While the third season is gaining more and more popularity with each episode, the sequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has also completely surprised fans. The manga was released in September last year as a short sequel, expected to release weekly chapters for around six months. The finale is almost here, and while the story is being written by Gege Akutami, the one responsible for the illustrations is Yuji Iwasaki.

The official X handle of Jujutsu Kaisen PR shared a gorgeous new look at Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna drawn by Akutami. The visual was shared to commemorate the release of the manga’s second volume, which will be out on March 4th, 2026. While the volumes’ cover pages are drawn by Iwasaki, the back side contains visuals from the original creator. The manga has only been released in Japan so far, as it will take Viz Media at least a few months to translate and license the series for global fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Battle of The Strongest Is Still The Best in The Franchise

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Even though the sequel manga is reaching its finale, not a single fight in the entire franchise could come close to the same level of hype as the battle of the strongest. The visual by Akutami highlights the characters’ looks during the intense battle. Gojo is wearing his iconic traditional clothes, making a hand sign that resembles his technique, Infinity. On the other hand, Sukuna is using Megumi Fushiguro as his vessel instead of appearing in his true form.

His true form was only revealed after Gojo’s death, so the entire battle happens with Sukuna using Megumi’s appearance. Gojo was trapped inside the Prison Realm during the Shibuya Incident Arc, and he was finally set free at the end of the Culling Game Arc. As soon as he returned to the story, Sukuna challenged him to a duel, commencing the epic battle of the strongest. While Gojo is celebrated as the strongest sorcerer in the current era, Sukuna is the one without a rival for over a thousand years.

The battle between them lasts for only 15 chapters, and yet it had the entire community in a chokehold throughout its run. While the ending was tragic as Gojo was killed in a rather brutal way, there’s no denying that no other Shonen battle in recent years was nearly as popular as this one. The fight takes place during the final arc of the manga as Gojo and Sukuna use all their power against each other for the first time, without holding anything back.

