Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms Disappointing Streaming Details

2025 was one of the greatest anime years, as several beloved shows such as Solo Leveling and Dandadan returned with their sequels. Additionally, Shonen Jump fans were treated to the anime debut of acclaimed shows, such as Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch, which immediately won fans’ hearts. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump series offers a broad range of unique manga, particularly centered around action, but it’s not necessarily limited to that. Each year, many of the series under the banner of the largest publication company in Japan make their anime debuts. Among all the magazines by Shueisha, Weekly Shonen Jump is by far the most successful one, known for serializing several classic series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2026 is already off to an exciting start with the debut of You and I Are Polar Opposites, and the rest of the year is jam-packed with some of the most exciting series ever, including Akane-banashi. The acclaimed manga written by Yuki Sunega and illustrated by Takamasa Moe will make its anime debut on April 4th, 2026. The official English X handle of the anime confirmed that the global YouTube channel will feature the latest promotional videos in multiple languages. Furthermore, once the broadcast is done, the channel will add full episodes for viewers in North America and Latin America.

Image Courtesy of ZEXCS

Considering the popularity of the manga, it’s shocking that not a single platform has confirmed the anime’s global streaming. Not to mention that the release date is pretty soon and not even Crunchyroll and Netflix have shared anything so far. This is all the more surprising after Netflix’s publicity stunt of adding a few panels of Akane-banashi and Kagurabachi during a promotional video of Jump titles. This sparked excitement over the possible anime adaptations of both series since it wasn’t announced back when the video came out.

There is still a possibility that the streaming giant might announce something soon, but there’s no guarantee on the release date so far. Additionally, the YouTube channel won’t be available for those outside of North America and Latin America, which is all the more reason that the anime gets a global platform.

What Is The Plot of Akane-banashi?

Image Courtesy of ZEXCS

The story focuses on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo. Due to its themes, the series is predictably lesser-known outside of Japan, even though it has gained a small but dedicated fan base only recently. Akane Osaki, a high school girl, has set on the path of becoming a master of Rakugo, not only because it has been her dream since childhood, but she also plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago.

Shinta Arakawa was once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the entire country, but he was suddenly expelled right before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. In a male-dominated world of storytelling, Akane plans to become a shin’uchi, the highest rank in Rakugo, and avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices.

