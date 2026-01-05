Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Introduces Yuta and Maki’s Son

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga by Gege Akutami reached its conclusion in September 2024 before releasing a special epilogue in the final volume in December of the same year. It introduced fans to Yuta Okkotsu’s grandchildren but didn’t reveal much about their family. Although fans already speculated that Yuta married Maki Zenin, it wasn’t officially confirmed until a sequel manga was released in September 2025. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story begins with Yuta’s funeral, as he lost his will to love after Maki died. While Yuka was close to her grandfather, Yuta, Tsurugi grew up under Maki’s care. The siblings don’t ever mention their parents, but their grandfathers were their closest family.

While it is widely believed that the woman who forced Yuka to give up her ring in the first chapter is their mother, the series hasn’t specifically confirmed it yet. Modulo continues to focus on the siblings as they become full-fledged sorcerers while attending high school. The story is already in its final stretch, and now is a perfect time to answer all the major questions. One of the greatest mysteries in the story was the identity of the couple’s child, who wasn’t mentioned for several weeks. The latest Chapter 17 introduces him as well as hints at the reason behind his disappearance.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Finally Answers a Major Question About Yuta and Maki’s Son

The latest chapter of the manga begins with an extra panel followed by Tsurugi’s monologue as he remembers his father, who disappeared right after Yuka’s birth. Tsurugi was only a year old when his father left, which is why he doesn’t have any memory of him. However, he does remember a maid reported that his father was seen with a mysterious man before disappearing. There are many mysteries tied to the disappearance of Yuta’s son, and the flashback reveals that it’s all somehow connected to Yuji Itadori. The chapter also reveals the face of the sibling’s mother, who does resemble the woman from the first chapter.

While the main story doesn’t mention their name, an extra panel in the first volume of the manga has already mentioned it. The first volume was released on January 5th, 2026, and it’s already the top bestseller at the official website of Amazon Japan. As of now, the release date of the English version has yet to be revealed. The volume includes seven chapters, extra illustrations, and bonuses for fans, all compiled within 212 pages.

Just like any manga volume, it contains a lot of additional information, which may not be available to global fans, as it will take months for the volume to be globally released. However, a few pieces of information were revealed ahead of time on social media by famous accounts as @Go_Jover on X, where fans learned that the name of Yuta and Maki’s son is Iori and their daughter-in-law is Mifuyu.

