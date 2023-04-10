Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Finally Visits Megumi After Sukuna Takeover

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been in the midst of a terrifying new era as Sukuna has taken over Megumi Fushiguro's body at the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter has finally shared an update on how Megumi is actually doing while his body is being used for terrible things. The latest string of Jujutsu Kaisen chapters have sent Megumi into a spiral of one loss after another as he and Yuji were taken advantage of by Sukuna right at the worst possible time that Sukuna could have made his move.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending its latest few chapters watching Sukuna as he vows to bury Megumi as deep within his soul as he can by dealing as much mental damage to Megumi as possible, and this was taken to the next level as he started fighting against Yorozu with the intent of killing Megumi's sister Tsumiki in the process. As the latest Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter comes to an end, we finally get an update on how Megumi is doing within Sukuna and it's definitely not well.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Megumi Possessed By Sukuna?

With the previous Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters establishing that Megumi was able to fight back within Sukuna's body, Sukuna has been trying his hardest to push Megumi into despair as much as possible. His first major effort to succumb Megumi into his despair was to fight against the Yorozu possessed Tsumiki Fushiguro to do as much damage as he possibly could. Although Yorozu had been demonstrating her wild powers in the fight in the previous Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, Chapter 219 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ends this fight.

It's unsurprisingly Sukuna's victory within a single move as Sukuna had already figured out her Cursed Technique (and thus already knew how to counter it). But as Chapter 219 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga comes to an end, Megumi is shown within his body to be within a dark pit of despair that's only getting worse. It's clear that Sukuna is gaining even more power and control over Megumi falls more into the darkness, and this update makes it seem impossible that Megumi will be able to break free on his own.

