Jujutsu Kaisen Preview Teases Todo's Special Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode preview is teasing Aoi Todo's special technique! Episode 19 of the series brought the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc to an intense new level as the fight officially begun against the monstrous cursed spirit, Hanami. While the fights between the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools were already intense, the introduction of a real enemy has sent that intensity skyward. Just like Mahito and Jogo before, Hanami is a unique cursed spirit that can speak and has its own ideals and desires. But unlike those two, this one seems far more dangerous.

Episode 19 of the series saw Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo form a powerful tag team that saw the two of them making great strides against this tough opponent. But the two of them only served to further excite Hanami at the prospect of fighting more. So as the episode came to an end, Todo teased he would be unleashing his own secret technique and the preview for the next episode teases that just a bit:

Jujutsu Kaisen EP 20 Preview❗️ pic.twitter.com/WNqudekGGV — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) February 20, 2021

Episode 20 of the series is titled "Nonstandard," and unfortunately like all of the previews in the past, this one goes by far too quickly. But there are some important details to pick up. The first is seemingly a return to Todo's high school fantasy life that first saw him imagining a life in which he and Yuji were best friends (which ends up becoming a reality after Todo helped Yuji unleash the Black Flash for the first time), and the second is Todo activating his cursed energy.

As for what Todo's secret technique is, there was actually a hint of what it could be towards the start of the arc. When the Kyoto students were attacking Yuji, Todo seemingly swapped two of the fighters in order to save Yuji and test the fighter's power himself. The real mystery is how this technique works, and whether or not it will actually be useful in battle. But seeing how well Todo and Yuji are working together already, there's a chance this will be another major boon for their arsenal.

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? Curious to see how the anime shows off Todo's cursed technique? How are you liking the newest arc so far?