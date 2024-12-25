Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Shows Nobara Fulfilling Gojo’s Last Wish

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga includes a final epilogue in Volume 30 which will be released along with Volume 29 on December 25, 2024. The epilogue will center around Nobara Kugisaki, Yuko Ozawa, Panda, and Uraume, much to fans’ dismay. Nobara is one of the main trio of the series. Unfortunately, she gets sidelined from the story after her fight with Mahito. In Chapter 124, she suffers a fatal blow from Mahito. In the next few chapters, we briefly see glimpses of her past, and she says how she fun as a sorcerer. She knows she’s done for, so she bids farewell to Yuji.

However, Arata Nitta’s appearance in Chapter 127 leaves her fate unknown since he takes her for emergency treatment after stopping her bleeding. The series briefly mentions her only three times since then, each time hinting that she’s indeed gone. Even so, the possibility of her return was always there since no one specifically confirmed her death. She returns in Chapter 265 during the final stretch of the story and contributes to the battle against Sukuna. However, that’s not the end of her role. In Chapter 268, she reads Gojo’s last letter to her where he mentions her mother. This opens the door for her new goal, despite her reluctance.

Nobara Meets Her Mother In the Jujutsu Kaisen Final Epilogue

Gojo has always cared for his students and their happiness. Compared to Megumi or Yuji, JJK didn’t feature a lot of his interactions with Nobara. Still, he leaves behind a letter for her and Megumi. Those were the only ones he couldn’t meet for one last time so he entrusted Yuji to hand them the letters. Nobara was unconscious since the Shibuya Incident Arc and she only woke up 30 minutes before In Nobara’s letter, he tells her he tracked down her mother for her.

As the head of the Gojo Clan, he has a lot of connections. He can even track down Yuta’s bloodline, which no one in the Jujutsu world knew. So, finding the whereabouts of a former sorcerer is even easier for him. He goes through the trouble because he sincerely wishes Nobara to make amends with her mother. Gojo likely believes it will help Nobara move on from her rocky past. This is the first mention of her mother in the story, and Nobara is clearly unhappy about it. Her maternal grandmother raised her, so it’s easy to guess the mother and daughter have been estranged.

Much about Nobara’s past remains unknown. She only talks about her childhood friend Saori, who was only with her for a short period of time. However, the final epilogue shows Nobara meeting her mother. Nobara’s mother looks fashionable and carefree, somewhat resembling her daughter. She looks happy that her daughter came to meet her but Nobara quickly refutes it by saying it’s bad luck to ignore the wish of the dead.

Nobara’s family has always had cursed powers, but nothing strong enough to make them Jujutsu sorcerers. Although Nobara keeps claiming till the end that she doesn’t care about her mother, at least she’s able to untie the knot in her heart. We also see a brief glimpse of her grandmother’s scary face as the latter is ready to lecture the woman for abandoning her daughter.