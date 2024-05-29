Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining How Yuta Helped Gojo Return to Life

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached one of the wildest phase of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and the newest chapter explained how Yuta Okkotsu ended up bringing Satoru Gojo back to life in a very unexpected way! Jujutsu Kaisen has been winding up Sukuna as the toughest opponent Yuji Itadori and the others have faced thus far, and it all kicked off with a very decisive victory against Gojo. Sukuna not only outright killed Gojo in their fight, but did it in such a way that even fans were convinced there was no real way to bring him back to life. But it turns out there was a way.

Jujutsu Kaisen's previous chapter shockingly ended with the tease that Gojo was returning to the fight against Sukuna despite being killed long before, and the newest chapter fulfilled that promise with Gojo's body truly up and running. But it was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 that Gojo's body was back in motion, but it's Yuta's brain that's currently operating within Gojo after copying the defeated Kenjaku's ability to take over someone else's body with a brain swap.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta Brought Gojo Back to Life

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 reveals that the Gojo seen in the previous chapter actually has head stitching, and Sukuna immediately realizes that it's Yuta in there. Yuta's backup plan for a Gojo defeat was to beat Kenjaku and use Rika's copy ability to copy's Kenjaku's ability to swap brains and put his in Gojo's body. This was because Yuta could not copy Gojo's Limitless technique as he could not use it without Gojo's born Six Eyes ability. It's a copy that only lasts for five minutes, so time is of the essence.

With Shoko Ieiri's help, and Yuta having no choice due to being fatally wounded in the fight against Kenjaku, they end up moving forward with the plan despite its gruesome implications. The idea of taking Gojo's dead body didn't really sit right with anyone, but Yuta was willing to become a monster in order to truly fulfill Gojo's hope of his becoming a true successor and protector.

But now as Yuta fights within Gojo's body, he only has five minutes before copy wears off and he's either trapped within Gojo's body with no hope of return, Yuta's soul will crumble, or will eventually die within this new form. But as the chapter comes to an end and the fight with Sukuna continues, he likely won't have long to figure it out either way.