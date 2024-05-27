Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Shocking Twist Behind Gojo's Return

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially brought Satoru Gojo back into the fight with the newest chapter of the manga, but not in the way fans might have ever expected to see! Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc as the latest chapters have seen Yuji Itadori launching his final effort against Sukuna. But although every attempt from the other Jujutsu Sorcerers has failed thus far, it's been seeming like the potential end of the fight is in sight as there are finally some holes in Sukuna's defenses. Making it even wilder is Gojo's return to the battlefield.

The fight between Sukuna and Gojo that kicked off the Shinjuku Showdown in full with a decisive victory in Sukuna's favor. Despite fans wanting otherwise, Gojo was soundly defeated and killed by being cut completely in half. There's also a chance of a swerve, however, and that was teased at the end of the previous chapter as Gojo had seemingly come back from the dead. As it turns out, this is only half true as his body has returned to the battlefield but there's someone else inside of it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Back From the Dead

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 picks up after Gojo seemingly appeared within the chaos of the fight between Yuji and Sukuna. But it was actually revealed that Gojo's body now had the same forehead stitches that Kenjaku once had, and Yuta Okkotsu's brain is now within Gojo's body. A flashback explains that one of the backup plans that Yuta had conceived was to copy Kenjaku's technique and then use Gojo's body in much the same way that Kenjaku had used Geto's body after death.

It was also revealed that Yuta's body was fatally cut in half during his fight with Kenjaku, so he really had no choice but to move forward with the plan and put his brain inside of Gojo's body with Shoko Ieiri's help. He couldn't just copy the Limitless technique without the Six Eyes, the copy technique is only active for five minutes. This means Yuta does not have long within Gojo's body, and could possibly die soon without use of his own technique if things go south.

But now that Yuta is driving Gojo's dead body like some kind of meat mech, he has no choice but to use Gojo's Limitless Void Domain Expansion to perhaps take down Sukuna this time. There's really no other way out of this fight. This is a gamble in so many ways.