Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo vs Sukuna Comes to Life With Epic Hollow Purple Anime

The King of Curses has yet to have his rematch with Jujutsu Tech's strongest teacher in the anime, but one fan animator is taking matters into their own hands.

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is circling its endgame as one of the biggest battles of the supernatural shonen series remains underway. Luckily, the anime adaptation still has some serious ground to cover as MAPPA has confirmed Yuji and his friends will return for season three, and most likely more in the future. Long before we see the rematch featuring Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, one fan animator has taken a crack at imagining what this titanic tussle might look like when it hits the small screen.

For quite some time, Satoru Gojo has been the most popular character of Jujutsu Kaisen according to fans of the shonen franchise. On top of his cool demeanor and killer style, Gojo has had the power to back up his standing in the popularity polls. In the second season of the anime, Gojo was trapped inside the Prison Realm thanks to a plot put into action by his former classmate Suguru Geto. Thanks to the loss of the Jujutsu Tech teacher, the world has been spiraling into chaos, as both sorcerers and regular humans have found themselves on the chopping block. When the anime adaptation does make a comeback, expect things to be very different for Yuji Itadori thanks to the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Gojo Vs. Sukuna Revisited

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the fight featuring Gojo and Sukuna had an ending that many didn't see coming. Once again, creator Gege Akutami has proven that no one is safe in Jujutsu Kaisen and so manga readers are preparing themselves to say goodbye to other big names in the series. However the series ends, it's sure to end with a bang based on how previous fights and arcs came to a close.

Studio MAPPA is most likely sticking with Jujutsu Tech for quite some time, but the story of Yuji Itadori isn't the only anime series that the production house is working on. In the pipeline, MAPPA will return to the world of Denji thanks to the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie. MAPPA is also set to return to Hell's Paradise for the brutal anime franchise's second season along with an Adult Swim original anime series, Lazarus.

