Jujutsu Kaisen’s Best Backstory May Have Been a Dream All Along

Jujutsu Kaisen’s core strength lies in its complex power system and the thrilling fights. The story is set in a world where negative human emotions pile up and create cursed spirits that seek destruction. The concept of humans creating emotions and fighting against them is something that points towards endless suffering. As long as humanity exists in the world, the curses will keep on manifesting. While Jujutsu Sorcerers do their best to save the people, the sheer number of curses makes it impossible for them to save everyone. It’s even more tragic when you realize that the ones who need to be saved the most are those sorcerers who experience the cruelty of this world first-hand.

Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen either end up dying for the sake of others or simply lose themselves in the process of fighting curses. Suguru Geto was one such character who couldn’t be saved, no matter what Gojo could have done for him. Geto walked the path of evil all alone and died at the hands of his best friend. For Gojo, his sweetest dream is the memories of the high school years he spent with Geto. And his biggest nightmare was the day when he realized that he couldn’t save Geto from breaking down. MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is praised for its intricate details in the animation and the captivating storytelling that further heightens the message left in the manga. A few minor details captured in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc were overlooked initially, but they make the backstory even more tragic.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Points Out the Subtle Details in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc

The post was shared by a Japanese fan and immediately went viral because the majority of the community didn’t notice these details. It also makes the entire backstory even more tragic than it already was. The part where Gojo, Geto, and Misato were talking near a pool only showed a reflection of Gojo, who didn’t die in that arc. Additionally, the windows in the basketball court were different in other scenes. These weren’t production mistakes, but depict how the dead have no reflection.

The windows aren’t the same because we are watching this arc from Gojo’s dream, whose memories are distorted after twelve years. The entire arc is nothing more than a dream he saw when he dozed off in his office while sitting in a chair. It’s impossible for him to remember all the minor details, such as how the windows would look or how the reflection of the deceased would appear.

It was Gojo’s backstory, but since everything we saw was from his perspective, it centered heavily on Geto, who became the protagonist in the dream. He continued to remember bits and pieces of his youth, along with the day when everything went wrong. The dream ends when Gojo’s students come to wake him up, and he goes on with his day, knowing those days from 12 years ago will never come back.

H/T: @goge572love on X