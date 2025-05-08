Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory Movie Locks Down U.S. Release Date

Since the anime’s release in 2020, Gege Akutami’s hit series Jujutsu Kaisen has all but exploded in popularity, finding a fan base not just in Japan but across the world. Unsurprisingly, the series’ popularity has only grown since then, with the series landing an international box office hit with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in 2021 and yet another stunning season in 2023. Now with Season 3 on the way, Jujutsu Kaisen is prepping for yet another explosive return to theaters with the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation film, which finally has good news for fans in the U.S.

The wait is finally over, as according to a new press release, GKIDS is bringing Jujutsu Kaisen’s new upcoming film to theaters across the U.S. GKIDS has acquired the rights to JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie, which will be screened across North America from July 16th onwards. This marks the first time GKIDS will be distributing a Jujutsu Kaisen release, as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was previously distributed by Crunchyroll and Funimation. Along with the release date, GKIDS has also shared an English-subbed teaser trailer for the film, as well as an English poster starring Gojo and Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen Prepares For Explosive Return to US Theaters on July 16th

First announced at Jump Festa 2025, the Hidden Inventory movie is slotted for release in Japanese theaters on May 30th, 2025, with Toho Animation distributing the film in Japan. Ever since the film was announced, international fans have been waiting with bated breath for news of an international release. With the North American release now confirmed, it likely won’t be too long until other countries follow suit.

Though the film is essentially a compilation of the first half of Season 2, re-watching the arc in theaters is sure to be a whole new experience while also giving fans a much-needed refresher before Season 3. Jujutsu Kaisen has also previously had great success with theatrical releases, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 still sitting cozy at number 20 on the list of the highest-grossing films in Japan with 13.8 billion yen in revenue. It will be interesting to see whether the Hidden Inventory movie could reach the same heights of success or even surpass Jujutsu Kaisen 0, though time will surely tell when July inevitably rolls around.

Source: Official press release.