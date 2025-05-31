Jujutsu Kaisen Continues to Dominate 2025 in Latest New Report

The first half of 2025 is now over, and with that, new data and statistics regarding the world of manga have been released. While it might be surprising that Jujutsu Kaisen is in the rankings for one of the year’s best-selling manga yet again, it might be shocking how high it ranked, despite not releasing any volumes this year at all. The series has no doubt been one of the biggest, if not the biggest, manga of the decade, and it is still continuing its dominance in the industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Oricon, the sales data of the best-selling manga of 2025 so far are out, and Jujutsu Kaisen is in the lead with 3.3 million copies, riding high after its final volumes were released in Japan last holiday season. While this is definitely less than the past 2 years, where it was 3.7 in 2023 and 4.6 in 2024, this is still a great figure and has it on pace to be the best-selling manga of the year for 2 years in a row. The hit battle shonen has exploded in recent times to be one of the highest-selling comics of all time, recently hitting the 100 million mark, and with more seasons on the way, it will surely continue to rise up the ranks and break even more ground.

Oricon's Half Year Comic Sales Ranking 2025 – Top 10 pic.twitter.com/wjqviTS7mP — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 28, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Popularity Has Not Wavered In The Slightest

What really makes this accomplishment more impressive is the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen ended 8 months ago, and has not released any more content outside of the epilogue chapter. Furthermore, there is no new anime content boosting sales: the series is just that popular. Dandadan, a new series to the top 10, came in at second with 2.5 M, Blue Lock with 1.89M, One Piece with 1.83M, and My Hero Academia with 1.7 M. Horikoshi’s superhero hit is also impressive for being so high up despite ending earlier than Jujutsu Kaisen, showing just how massive these two series were when they were serializing.

Yuji Itadori excels at track and field, but he’s not interested in competitive sports. Instead, he spends his time in the Occult Research Club for fun. However, things take a serious turn when a real cursed spirit appears at school. Before his grandfather dies, Yuji promises to live a life helping others so he won’t die alone like him. Soon after, he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a jujutsu sorcerer trying to recover a cursed object. When Yuji’s friends accidentally release the curse, Yuji swallows the object, gaining its power and becoming entangled in the world of jujutsu sorcerers and deadly curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen is most likely going to finish off this year as the best-selling manga, or at least in the top 5. With season 3 on the way and the series’ best action and moments yet to be animated, the sales will surely skyrocket again, and it might even go back to pre-2023, when it was simply an unstoppable force.