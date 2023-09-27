Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Kasumi Miwa

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is about to explode with all sorts of chaos through the events of the Shibuya Incident in the coming episodes, and one awesome cosplay is helping Kasumi Miwa ready for what could be coming her way! Miwa was first introduced to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in the first season as part of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. Revealed to be one of the Jujutsu Sorcerers working for this other region, she faced off against Maki Zenin and showed off some of her abilities. But it wasn’t long before she was overpowered and lost the fight due to the difference in strength.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 briefly brought he back to the anime as it started to set up for the Shibuya Incident event itself. As Mechamaru started his final fight against Mahito and tried to make his way towards the rest of his allies, the one person he thought of during that fight was Miwa as he wanted to see her again. But as fans found out, this didn’t happen. Thankfully Miwa is getting to shine once more through some awesome cosplay from artist @yumeyua0314 on X. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is going to start heating up from this point on as the Shibuya Incident arc kicks into high gear in the next wave of episodes releasing through the Fall. Now is the best time to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, and you can find all of the episodes released so far (and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what’s coming our way in the rest of the season’s episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

“Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped… and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya.”

Where does Miwa rank among your favorite fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!