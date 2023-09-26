Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Clocks In With Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is getting ready to unleash the chaos for Yuji Itadori and the rest of the characters making their way through the Shibuya Station, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the fight by clocking in with Kento Nanami! Jujutsu Kaisen's first season introduced fans to all sorts of unique Jujutsu Sorcerers that tapped into their abilities in fun ways, but the one that immediately stood out to many was Nanami. He was a former office worker who's really only willing to be a fighter within traditional work hours, and even gets stronger when he's forced to work overtime.

Nanami had struck a chord with many fans as a result of this twist in his ability (as many can find themselves relating to his hating working past his shift time), and soon fans will get to see him in action once more with the Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's future episodes. But before that he's now coming to life and working in a whole new way with artist @jay.roseeee on TikTok that's brought Nanami to life and making sure to cash all sorts of checks with the fighter. Check it out below.

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is truly heating up with its newest slate of episodes as the Shibuya Incident arc is ready to kick into high gear. This arc from Gege Akutami's original manga features some of the biggest, bloodiest, and wildest fights in the series to date and the anime is set to finally bring all of that to life through the rest of the year. You can catch up with all of the episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see from Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!