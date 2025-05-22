Jujutsu Kaisen Teaming Up With Major League Baseball For Anime Collab

One Piece has been in the news for a variety of reasons in recent days but one of said reasons has been the Straw Hats teaming up with Major League Baseball for special anime-themed nights at the ballpark. Now, Luffy and his crew aren’t the only ones that will be creating a baseball-themed event. The students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech are preparing to have an anime event with MLB’s Texas Rangers as Jujutsu Kaisen has announced a collaboration that will arrive this summer. Get your cleats ready and prepare to fight curses as we have the details about this new crossover.

The special anime-themed night will take place on July 1st this summer, with Jujutsu Kaisen even going so far as to create Texas Rangers jerseys. The night itself will see the Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles and here’s how the MLB organization is teasing the event, “Join fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers at Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers host Jujutsu Kaisen Night on July 1. Theme night tickets purchased through this offer will come with a co-branded Jujutsu Kaisen jersey. Get here early and visit Texas Live! for pre-game trivia. Watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll.” You can find more information on the official MLB website by clicking here.

Major League Anime

MAPPA

Major League Baseball hasn’t just teamed up with One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, the league has created an official anime short of its own. MLB Anime: Heroes of The Game was an anime short that featured some of the biggest baseball players in the world, including the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The special collab was directed by Hiroshi Shimizu, a legend in the medium who has been a part of major franchises including Blue Exorcist, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and countless others. You can watch the special video below.

Jujutsu Tech’s Future

Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami ended Yuji Itadori and his friends’ story in the pages of the supernatural shonen’s manga. Despite this fact, the anime adaptation still has plenty of material to cover, which is great news as the second season was one of the anime record books. The Shibuya Incident Arc changed the game and left Yuji in a place where enemy and ally alike are looking for him. While Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm a release date for the anime adaptation’s return, Jujutsu Tech’s comeback will be a major event in the anime world whenever it happens. Since MAPPA has quite the full plate in terms of anime projects, we might be waiting for this return for quite some time.

Want to see what the future holds for both Jujutsu Tech and Major League Baseball crossovers?